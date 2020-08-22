Garibaldi City Council discussed at a meeting Monday, Aug. 17, a proposed noise ordinance. The city council will vote on the rule at next month’s meeting.
Mayor Judy Riggs said there is currently no definition of a time frame for quiet hours in the city. City Manager Geoff Wullschlager found some language that defines disturbing the peace, as well as time frames.
‘Disturbing the peace’ constitutes the making, causing or permitting to be made or caused to be made anywhere within the city limits of the City of Garibaldi of any loud, unseemly noise or unnecessary noises, clamor, or other sounds to disturb the peace and quiet of the community, and the carrying on of any business, trade, transportation, recreation or amusement at any time, in any place or in any manner which causes and unnecessary noise or disturbances, and all such noises and disturbances are prohibited and subject to citation, the ordinance states.
“In the past, cities actually offer a waiver in circumstances when the noise may carry over, say, past 11 p.m.,” Councilor Tim Hall said. “ I would like to see some language inserted into this ordinance that basically provides that waiver.”
Riggs said this is in the application when someone applies for an event permit. This helps notify the town of events that may have noise until later hours. It was added in the ordinance that a noise variance can be obtained by a special event permit, and approved by the city council.
The council discussed the quite hours proposed, thinking about bars and taverns, and shift workers and people who work early in the morning, as well as the retired community.
“We just need to have something in place so that we don’t have people getting done at the bar on a week night and continuing to party on their deck, disrupting the neighborhood,” Riggs said.
The council agreed on quiet hours before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
“We can see if we’re having a lot of problems between 9 and 10 p.m.,” Riggs said. “If we discover that we have a lot of problems, then we can review it at a later date,” Riggs said.
On New Year’s Eve, the day before Memorial Day, Memorial Day, the day before Independence Day, Independence Day, Garibaldi Days the day before Labor Day, Labor Day, the evening quiet hours begin at 11 p.m., regardless of the day of the week.
Riggs said the council would read the ordinance a second time before it can be adopted. The council will read and vote on the ordinance at the next city council meeting, scheduled for Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.