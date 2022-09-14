Household residents of Garibaldi have begun receiving new “smart” water meters.
Blue flags and utility paint now identify the locations.
Crews from the Portland-based company, Correct Equipment, will replace the existing meters and install Kamstrup units as part of the City’s new Advance Metering Infrastructure system. The smart meters – based on the newest ultrasonic technology – will significantly reduce the time and manpower the City has used to perform this utility data collection.
City Administrative staff will now receive accurate water use data from each individual house and building directly from a Public Works employee who drives by the meters whereby the data is automatically uploaded into a handheld device and relayed to an office computer for billing. The meters can also detect water leaks.
Mayor Tim Hall and former City Manager Juliet Hyams worked directly with State Representative Suzanne Weber and her staff to present two non-construction projects that were eligible for funding.
During the Oregon Legislature’s short session, Weber called for the funding of the smart meters and a Wastewater Facilities Master Plan for a total grant of $361,000.
“Representative Weber’s dedication to ensure that Garibaldi was not the only city in Oregon to fail to receive grants was truly outstanding,” said Hall. “This was a big help to move our city another step forward.”
Garibaldi was not eligible for an earlier anticipated $300,000 grant as, despite claims, it had no “shovel-ready” projects with engineered plans. The past unreported $800,000 of backlogged water system repairs remains an issue.
Mayor Hall said that once the City’s finances are put in good order, he expects more grant opportunities will open up for Garibaldi. He added he does not want residents to shoulder the financial burden when there are State and federal funds available if you qualify.
