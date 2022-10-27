Public meeting and procedural requirements, and incomplete audits stymied Garibaldi’s City Council last Monday at their regular, monthly meeting.
Councilors were able to dispose of several smaller matters, but they face several meetings over the coming weeks to complete their work for the month.
The council named Andrew Shelby to the planning commission, approved the collective bargaining agreement with city employees and selected a firm to lead the search for a new city manager.
Beyond those pieces of business, the agenda bogged down.
Mayor Tim Hall informed the council that the city’s desire to reuse the old Coast Guard building as a new City Hall faced challenges from the lack of audits. He said that most grants require three years of completed audits, while Garibaldi currently has none and is waiting for the completion of last year’s.
He noted that this lack of proper financial documentation hampered the city in grant applications beyond those for the old Coast Guard building.
He also stressed that the city would not ask for taxpayer money to redevelop the building. He further noted that if the city was unable to raise the funds to repurpose the building, it would be demolished as other uses are not permitted for security reasons.
The council approved funding for a search for a forensic accountant to undertake the audits the city is lacking.
Approval of the supplemental budget was needed after the departure of both the City Manager and Assistant City Manager earlier this year was delayed to allow for public notice. The meeting to approve the supplemental budget will be held on November 2nd.
Garibaldi urban renewal grants were similarly delayed, but only until Wednesday as the council wished to expedite the reimbursement of business owners who had completed projects over the summer.
Elsewhere on the agenda, both the adoption of the updated, 2018 fire code and the disposition of a Dodge Durango no longer needed by the Garibaldi Fire Department were delayed to allow for the writing of resolutions on the matters.
