Garibaldi City Logo

Public meeting and procedural requirements, and incomplete audits stymied Garibaldi’s City Council last Monday at their regular, monthly meeting.

Councilors were able to dispose of several smaller matters, but they face several meetings over the coming weeks to complete their work for the month.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.