Garibaldi Fire Department was dispatched to a water rescue call of a capsized kayaker at 6:12 p.m. Monday, June 28, in the Tillamook Bay near Bay Lane. Arriving on scene, Fire Chief Jay Marugg spotted the kayak victim about 300 feet offshore struggling to hold onto his kayak.
According to the fire department, Marugg advised crews to deploy the drone with a life ring. Within three minutes, the drone was in the air with a life ring and delivered to the victim 30 seconds later. With the life ring, the victim was able to stay afloat amidst the outgoing tide and two foot white cap breaking waves.
Rescue swimmers from Garibaldi Fire and Rockaway Beach Fire were able to retrieve the victim to shore uninjured, the fire department reported. The victim was evaluated by Tillamook Ambulance and released at the scene.
In an interview with Division Chief Blake Paulsen, the victim stated he had moved here a month ago and was out checking his crab pots. When asked about the drone and life ring, he stated he was so glad the see the orange life ring coming towards him as he was exhausted and no longer was able to grasp his kayak.
Since putting the heavy lifting drone into service a month ago, Garibaldi Fire has responded to six water rescue calls. This call was the first it was able to deploy a life ring to a victim. The increase in water rescues this early in the summer has fire personnel worried about the frequency of calls further into summer.
Though this drone has the capabilities to save a life, the fire department wants to remind visitors that water safety starts with education and prevention. Deploying the drone is the last thing the department wants to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.