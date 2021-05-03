Garibaldi Fire Department held a public ceremony Saturday, May 1, taking delivery of their new heavy lifting drone, donated by Pacific UAV of Banks. Family and public supporters joined firefighters and the ceremony was also livestreamed, and can be viewed on the fire department’s Facebook page.
The fire department reported in early March, Pacific UAV Technologies demonstrated the drone capabilities for local fire agencies, law enforcement and the US Coast Guard in Garibaldi. Several scenarios were conducted with the Netarts-Oceanside Rural Fire District Water Rescue Team in the Tillamook Bay, such as delivering personal flotation devices and life rings to a swimmer in the water. For the ending scenario, drone pilot Tim Ruyle pulled a US Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer to shore (200 feet) with a life ring tethered from the drone.
“This capability is extraordinary and is a game changer for not only us but the water rescue world,” said Garibaldi Fire Chief Jay Marugg.
With several water rescue events this past winter in Tillamook County, including a fatal commercial crab boat accident on the Tillamook Bay Bar, Pacific UAV saw an immediate need for this drone at Garibaldi Fire Department, the fire department said. With the announcement they were going to donate this drone, many of Pacific UAV supply vendors such as Venom Batteries and Air-Supply Aerial chipped in and donated two sets of batteries. This complete drone set up totals over $20,000.
Mark Standley Jr. of Pacific UAV said, “If this drone can save one life, then it is worth it,” Mark Standley Jr., of Pacific UAV, said.
Operations manager Madelyn Standley, and pilot and drone builder Kyler Standley will be working with Garibaldi Fire Department on drone improvements and new technology as it becomes available in the future.
Division Chief of Training Blake Paulsen has been working with other agencies in the county and region with drone programs to ensure compliance and training is met. Although drones are still new to the fire industry, there are many laws and requirements that need to be met before the fire department can use this drone on emergency calls. The department’s goal is June 1 to have the drone in service and be able to support other agencies in the county as well. Adding this drone to the toolbox is one more way the Garibaldi Fire Department can improve its serviceability to the community.
Tillamook County has a large tourism base with an increased population of well over 10,000 people on weekends throughout the summer. This brings an increase call volume, which the fire department does not have additional personnel for. This drone will be able to help relieve that stress on personnel challenges. The department looks forward to working with Madelyn and Kyler in the future and hopes to help other fire departments to improving their rescue capabilities.
