Garibaldi City Council on Thursday, July 1, voted to deny a land use decision that was remanded by the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA). The case was a conditional use request by Coastal Housing Solutions, LLC, for construction of a 66-unit apartment complex.
Following LUBA’s remand in Kopacek v. City of Garibaldi, on April 9, Coastal Housing Solutions requested the city proceed with remand proceedings. The council held a public hearing on the remand on June 16. The remand directed the city to adopt a decision that sets out and addresses the criteria and explains the justification for the decision based on the criteria.
Each councilor was given the opportunity to make a statement at the July 1 meeting.
“I believe the comprehensive plan is the soul of the Garibaldi municipal code,” Councilor Laurie Wandell said. “It’s intent speaks to the quality of life of our community.”
“Under the Garibaldi comprehensive plan policies, encourage development of housing and locations that are easily accessible through walking and bicycling to municipal and commercial services and facilities,” Councilor Katie Findling said. “Neither, there’s no multimodal access to the area in the application through the city or through ODOT that I could find in any of the minutes.”
Findling said because of the lack of multimodal access, it does not fit the comprehensive plan in this aspect.
Councilor Judy Riggs said she is aware there is a problem with housing in the community and the town is turning into a second home community. The town has lost schoolteachers and there are children who are homeless, she said.
“I know most of you sitting in this room do not want the apartments,” Riggs said. “I understand part of the reason why but we have people in this community that don’t have a place to live.”
Hall said for him as a resident of Garibaldi, it is important for the city to be able to accommodate the populations. He spoke about the importance of affordable housing.
“I don’t want to see the city of Garibaldi, the residents of Garibaldi, to have to fund a major expansion of our water and wastewater systems to accommodate 66 new units,” Hall said.
Ron Halter, a partner with Paul Daniels on the application, said he would propose 18 one-bedroom units in a subdivision. The city would have to fast track it through the approval process so building can begin in a timely manner.
“There is no question this city needs apartments for people,” Halter said. “There’s no question it needs single family homes. We’ll try to do both.”
Hall said if Halter or Daniels submit a new application, he will work to fast track it. It will be a conditional use and will have to go through the planning process.
The council voted to deny the 66-unit apartment application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.