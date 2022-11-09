Garibaldi City Logo

Garibaldi’s City Council met in a special session on November 2nd to deal with lingering matters and hear a presentation from an Oregon Department of Transportation representative about progress on the Highway 101 Project.

The city council needed the special meeting to approve the supplemental budget for the city and designate check signers for urban renewal grants.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.