Garibaldi’s City Council met in a special session on November 2nd to deal with lingering matters and hear a presentation from an Oregon Department of Transportation representative about progress on the Highway 101 Project.
The city council needed the special meeting to approve the supplemental budget for the city and designate check signers for urban renewal grants.
Both of those actions required specific public notice to satisfy meeting laws, leading to the special session.
Both measures passed quickly and unanimously.
The supplemental budget will allow the city to continue operating in light of increased expenses after the departure of Juliet Hyams as city manager in July. The check signing approval allows grant money to be disbursed downtown businesses that have already completed qualifying improvements.
The council also heard an update from Ken Shonkwiler from ODOT about progress on improvements to Highway 101 through Garibaldi.
Shonkwiler told the council that the project has completed the design acceptance phase and ODOT hopes to break ground in early 2024. The project is expected to take two years and will lead to major traffic disruptions in Garibaldi.
The project will have a total budget of over $12.5 million. Most of that money will be coming from ODOT funding, with Garibaldi only contributing $157,000 to the entire project.
Shonkwiler will be hosting a meeting on November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Old Mill Event Center to offer further information to business owners who will be impacted by the project.
