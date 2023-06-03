Garibaldi City Hall

Grimaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

Garibaldi’s City Council approved a new contract for city manager recruitment services at a special meeting on May 24. 

WBCP Inc. was selected to help with the early stages of the recruitment for a cost of $5,900, after a previous effort by another firm did not yield results.

