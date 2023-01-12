Garibaldi swearing in

Members of the Garibaldi City Council and Mayor Tim Hall pose with Judge Jonathan R. Hill following their swearing in ceremony. From left to right: Norman "Bud" Shattuck, Linda Bade, Judge Hill, Katie Findling and Hall.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

The Garibaldi City Council met for the first time since October on January 5, holding a special session to swear in new councilors and address pressing business.

After Judge Jonathan Hill swore in Mayor Tim Hall for his new term and new Councilmembers Linda Bade and Norman “Bud” Shattuck, the council approved a major Oregon Department of Transportation project.

