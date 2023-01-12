The Garibaldi City Council met for the first time since October on January 5, holding a special session to swear in new councilors and address pressing business.
After Judge Jonathan Hill swore in Mayor Tim Hall for his new term and new Councilmembers Linda Bade and Norman “Bud” Shattuck, the council approved a major Oregon Department of Transportation project.
The ODOT project will see major upgrades to Highway 101 in downtown Garibaldi, including upgraded crossings.
ODOT will be funding the lion’s share of the $12.5 million project, with Garibaldi contributing just $157,000.
Final planning for the project will be undertaken this year with construction expected to begin early in 2024.
The council also moved forward on drafting a scope of work agreement for Milt Johnson, an outside accountant, to help complete out of date audits for the city.
Councilmembers Katy Findling and Linda Bade, who have been working on the city’s finances were delegated to complete the document.
For the third month in a row, Councilor Judy Riggs was absent from the meeting.
After announcing her intention to resign from the council to the Herald, Hall said that neither he nor city staff had received a resignation letter from Riggs.
City Manager Jay Marugg said that Riggs had not been in contact with him prior to the meeting to announce her absence.
Hall said that if Riggs is not present at the regularly scheduled January 17 meeting, he will be accepting applications to replace her on the council.
After the meeting, Hall also pushed back vigorously against Riggs’s claims to the Herald of having been subjected to a hostile work environment.
“There has been no hostile work environment during a city council meeting since I’ve been mayor,” Hall said.
He emphasized that he tried to promote an environment of respect at meetings and wanted all councilors and members of the public to have their opinions heard.
