Garibaldi City Hall

Garibaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

Garibaldi’s City Council hired John Schempf to serve as interim city manager at a special meeting on August 15.

Schempf brings over 20 years of municipal management experience to the position and has applied to fill the position on a permanent basis as well.

