Garibaldi’s City Council hired John Schempf to serve as interim city manager at a special meeting on August 15.
Schempf brings over 20 years of municipal management experience to the position and has applied to fill the position on a permanent basis as well.
“I feel confident that we’re going to be able to turn it around and get to smooth sailing,” Schempf said.
Schempf most recently worked as the interim town manager in Mammoth, Arizona, and before that had served in a similar role in cities and towns in Vermont, Maine and Arizona. Schempf holds an economics degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in strategic planning from National Defense University and served in the coast guard for 13 years.
Schempf visited Garibaldi the week prior to the council meeting and met each of the councilors and city staff.
Public commenters at the meeting were allowed to ask Schempf and the council questions about the hiring process. They raised concerns, chief among them how Schempf would handle the transition to Oregon and why councilors had shared copies of Headlight Herald articles documenting the town’s struggles with him.
In response to the former, Schempf said that his top priority would be familiarizing himself with Oregon laws and the city’s charter and that he would also work to resolve issues in the charter. As for the latter, Schempf said that he appreciated the candor and would have been unhappy if he had come into the position without being informed on the background.
Schempf also said that he believed he would only need to hire a person here or there and that he would keep a close eye on the city’s spending while uncertainty remains due to incomplete audits of past years’ finances.
In the cover letter submitted with his application, Schempf said that his biggest strength was competency and a commitment to do what was best for the city. Schempf said that he was a practitioner of servant leadership and the decision to apply was driven by his desire for a challenge and his wife’s wish to live on the coast.
Schempf will work nine hours a day and nine days out of every two-week period and be paid $4,200 biweekly or just under $52 an hour.
Former Tillamook City Manager Paul Wyntergreen also submitted a proposal to assist the city with management duties and appeared at the meeting. Unlike Schempf, Wyntergreen would have used his consulting firm to meet the city’s needs remotely and come into city hall one day a week. Wyntergreen proposed that the city pay him $110 an hour for remote work and $125 an hour for in-person.
Wyntergreen said that if the city was looking for a full-time, in-person option, Schempf was the better candidate and that his firm could be retained to help Schempf learn the lay of the land when he arrived.
The council voted unanimously to hire Schempf. He said he planned to start work on August 21, and to attend the council’s meeting on that day. Councilors also approved the hiring of an administrator.
Mayor Tim Hall thanked former interim City Manager Jay Marugg, who remains Garibaldi’s fire chief, and Wyntergreen, who consulted for the city last year, for their service to the city before adjourning the meeting.
