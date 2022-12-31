Garibaldi City Logo

For the second month in a row, Garibaldi’s City Council meeting, scheduled for December 19, was canceled due to the absence of three council members. 

In both months, Judy Riggs, Laurie Wandell and Gaylord Forsman were absent from and declined to participate remotely, leaving the body short of a quorum and forcing the meetings’ cancellations.

