For the second month in a row, Garibaldi’s City Council meeting, scheduled for December 19, was canceled due to the absence of three council members.
In both months, Judy Riggs, Laurie Wandell and Gaylord Forsman were absent from and declined to participate remotely, leaving the body short of a quorum and forcing the meetings’ cancellations.
“I’m disappointed in the disrespect that was shown to the city staff,” Mayor Tim Hall said, “but also to the people who came to hear the discussion of things that we were supposed to talk about.”
In November, all three of the councilors gave notice of their inability to attend the meeting but in December only Forsman did.
Riggs said that she was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid on the day of the November meeting and had begun showing symptoms herself.
Wandell said that she was out of town for the meeting and had alerted city staff on the Thursday or Friday before the Monday meeting.
Forsman was also absent from November’s meeting with an illness.
In December, Forsman provided notice that he would be out of town and unable to attend the regularly scheduled meeting.
However, neither Riggs nor Wandell contacted city staff to communicate their absences from the meeting and did not answer repeated calls or texts at the meeting’s appointed start time.
The Herald reached out to both Wandell and Riggs who said that they had separately decided to boycott the meeting for different reasons and without knowledge of the other’s plan to do the same.
Riggs said that she had been “subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment at City Council meetings since May 2022,” in an email.
She pointed to the “bogus” lawsuit that former City Manager Juliet Hyams announced her intention to file in October, characterizing it part of a “smear campaign.”
She said that she had “physical proof to dispute every claim,” but did not elaborate further and had refused previous opportunity to comment on the matter.
The suit will claim that Riggs led a coordinated campaign of harassment against Hyams, leading to her resignation in July.
Riggs said that she had chosen not to attend the December meeting to avoid further harassment.
Finally, she announced to the Herald that she will be submitting her resignation.
After boycotting what would have been her final council meeting Riggs said, “I can’t fulfill my obligation to the constituents of this town when I am not allowed a voice to bring up their concerns in a public meeting.”
For her part, Wandell said that she had decided not to go to the meeting after Hall and Interim City Manager Jay Marugg declined to add items to the agenda at her request.
Hall shared the email chain wherein Wandell requested the additions, which showed that Marugg had responded to each of Wandell’s concerns.
In a phone call, Marugg said that after answering Wandell’s questions in an email he had not added those items to the agenda as they had been previously addressed in council meetings and it is against the rules of order to take up settled business again.
Wandell’s concerns included nearly $10,000 in fines by the IRS against the city, the lack of a contract for Marugg and what she believed was a procedural error in the passage of a resolution earlier in the year.
Marugg and Hall both said that in addition to the emailed response, these items had been addressed numerous times in council meetings.
The fines had been enumerated by Marugg in financial reports and the oversights that led to them had been addressed.
As for Marugg’s contract status, he said that his contract as Fire Chief had been verbally renewed following its expiration at the end of 2021, and his proposal to serve as city manager, accepted unanimously by council, was the operating contract for that role.
He said that the city’s attorney had given the okay on both arrangements.
Wandell refused to accept these explanations and decided to skip the meeting without telling anybody because of her displeasure at not having the requested items added.
In her email, Riggs also brought up the unadded agenda items without prompting, while maintaining that she was unaware of Wandell’s planned-but-unannounced absence.
December would have been the last meeting for Wandell, who lost a challenge in the November election, and for Forsman who is retiring from his seat in the new year.
Riggs also lost a bid to replace Hall as mayor by 20-percentage points, failing to regain the position she held before Hall’s 2020 election.
The meeting cancellations came at an inopportune time for the council, which had important items to address on both agendas.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is awaiting council approval for a major project upgrading Highway 101 in Downtown Garibaldi and the council was set to consider continued auditing work to bring the city’s finances up to date.
The latter problem has proven especially vexing for the city, which fell behind in its financial reports under former City Manager Geoff Wullschlager, who served during Riggs’s tenure as mayor.
The city’s government did not perform audits after 2018, a shortcoming that is only now being remediated by Linda Bade.
The council was set to hear an update on the progress of 2019 and 2020’s audits at the December meeting and to review a contract for additional assistance for Bade from a licensed CPA.
That contract can be signed without council approval under city rules so the work will progress.
Hall said that he has been in touch with ODOT officials and has been keeping them updated on the delays and they are willing to work with the city to extend the deadline for approval.
But Hall repeatedly expressed his disappointment with the council majority, who he felt were obstructing the city’s functioning out of spite following results of the November election.
“The voters decided that they wanted cooperation on the city council,” Hall said.
Hall is setting up a special council meeting for the first week of January 2023, to swear in new councilors and address the ODOT contract to hopefully avoid construction delays.
He said that he was perplexed by the attitude of the three councilors who were impeding Garibaldi because of what he perceived to be personal animus.
Hall said that his only interest was working for Garibaldi; he held no grudges and was willing to work with anyone to improve the city.
“I want to gain their confidence in letting them know that I’m fair,” Hall said would be his message to Riggs’s voters.
