Garibaldi’s City Council approved the hiring of Nick Theoharis as interim public works director, helping to address critical staffing issues at their meeting on July 17.
Mayor Tim Hall also gave an update on the search for an interim city manager, as the council approved the posting of the job listing for that position.
The meeting started with a series of presentations by Val Schumann, a local real estate agent, and Carolee North representing the Garibaldi Business Association. The duo shared their work in organizing the Garibaldi Days festival and their desires to see the city sell small, disused lots to adjacent property owners and work to underground utilities.
They then pivoted to attacking the Headlight Herald and former City Manager Juliet Hyams regarding her recently dismissed suit against the city. One of the pair incorrectly alleged that after Hyams’s suit was dismissed in June, Hyams was ordered to pay the city’s legal costs arising from the suit. The Herald was able to confirm with the city’s attorney in the suit, Luke Reese, that this was not the case and that no fees or penalties had been assessed to either party.
One of the pair also claimed that the suit had been dismissed because of Hyams’s lack of standing. Reese confirmed that Hyams and the City of Garibaldi had jointly filed the motion for a general judgment of dismissal and that the dismissal had been without prejudice, allowing Hyams to refile suit on the same charges, should she choose. Reese declined to comment on the dismissal further than confirming the facts above.
The complaints about the Herald’s coverage revolved mainly around the suit’s original filing last October. The pair complained that the Herald had not presented balanced coverage of both sides of the issue, focusing undue scrutiny on former Mayor Judy Riggs, who was named throughout legal filings and alleged to have created a hostile work environment leading to Hyams’s departure. At the time, the Herald contacted Riggs, who declined to comment.
Attention then pivoted to Hyams, whom the duo accused of doing a poor job as city manager. They questioned the allegations raised in the dismissed suit, saying that Riggs’s questioning of Hyams in public meetings had been appropriate.
The council then began addressing its agenda. They first approved the budgetary transfers necessary to accept a state grant to update the city’s wastewater master plan.
Councilors also approved the audit report for fiscal year 2020, which had not been completed as required. The report found material weaknesses in the reliability of financial information and accounting discipline, significant deficiencies in preparing financial statements, segregating duties and basing salaries on budget percentages of work assigned.
Despite these findings, the report did not offer specific corrective actions, citing the fact that audits have yet to be completed for fiscal years 2021 or 2022, making recommendations premature.
Finally, the council approved the posting of the interim city manager job description and approved Theoharis’s hiring to fill the public works director vacancy on an interim basis.
