Garibaldi’s City Council authorized Council President Katie Findling to assist with some basic city manager duties on an temporary basis on July 28.
The council was also updated on the recruitment of an interim city manager to replace Jay Marugg, who resigned effective July 31.
The council authorized Findling to help liaise with the city’s third-party contractors and sign contracts. The latter authorization will allow Findling to sign a contract with either an interim or full-time city manager when one is approved by the council.
The move came as interim City Manager Jay Marugg’s tenure was set to end when his resignation took effect on July 31. Findling had previously been authorized to sign checks for the city and said she has also put in a request to be trained on adding financial data to the city’s budget documents.
Findling said that she plans to dedicate ten hours a week to duties with the city and that she hopes an interim city manager will be selected soon.
Public commenters at the meeting were skeptical of having Findling assume city manager duties and voiced their desire to have former Tillamook City Manager Paul Wyntergreen serve as interim city manager. Mayor Tim Hall said that they had used Wyntergreen’s services last year on a consulting basis, but at that time he had not been interested in the interim position and had been too costly for the city to hire, although Hall said he would reach out to Wyntergreen to discuss the situation.
Hall said that he was also continuing to pursue candidates for the interim position with the League of Oregon Cities. Hall said he was focusing his time and efforts on helping with recruitment while Findling was helping to keep city hall operational.
Two representatives from WBCP Inc., the firm leading Garibaldi’s city manager search also attended the meeting and briefed the council on a timeline for that recruitment. They also said that due to the difficult circumstances Garibaldi was facing, they would be helping the council with interview preparation on a pro bono basis.
Applications for the position will be accepted through September 11, with virtual interviews beginning on September 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.