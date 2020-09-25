The Garibaldi City Council discussed at a meeting Monday, Sept. 21, applications for the vacancy on the planning commission. The council reviewed three submitted applications and will vote at next month’s city council meeting.
The council discussed applications from Carolee North, Linda Bade and Jeff Walters.
Former Councilor Paul Daniels had submitted a letter for consideration previously, which was tabled during a special meeting Aug. 24, as he was the only applicant. City of Garibaldi voters recalled Daniels from the city council on July 14.
Councilor Tim Hall said all three candidates are exceptional and two have served on the planning commission before.
“I have been participating in workshops over the years,” North said. “I have a vision for Garibaldi. I’ve been passionate about it. I’ve spoken to many people and I have the support of the community in my vision.”
North said she does not want Garibaldi to be an apartment city, but if developers follow the rules exactly, she cannot stop them.
“I will be fair, absolutely fair,” North said. “I’m only one of five.”
North said the community has very little commercial property that can be developed. The county has a lot of tourists and the City of Garibaldi needs to draw them into the community so they spend their money in the city and get involved in the feel of the community. She said she wants that to be developed.
“The commission’s role is in part to encourage development,” Bade said. “There is a function there for commissioners to get involved in making changes or suggestions for changes.”
Bade said her interest in the commission is more about her skill set and the ability to look at something objectively. The other experience she would bring would be that she has development going on adjacent property and she also has experience as a performance auditor.
“I think development is very necessary for a community,” Bade said. “I don’t think you can avoid it.”
Bade added that she believes the planning commission was initiated by the state of Oregon in order to facilitate a better development process.
“I previously served the planning commission for seven years, finishing as chair before taking a break to travel,” Walters stated in his application letter. “I bring years of experience, know-how and understanding to the job.”
Walters stated that he does not wish to chair the planning commission again but would like to help on the commission.
The council will vote and appoint a member to the planning commission during the October city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.