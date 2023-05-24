Garibaldi’s City Council began discussions of major utility rate increases at their meeting on May 15, planning a town hall to solicit public feedback ahead of a vote in June.
The rate increases would be the first since 2010, and according to Mayor Tim Hall and other councilors are long overdue and necessary to keep the city operating.
“It’s not pleasant folks, I’m not happy,” Hall said, “in terms of being mayor, it’s going to be a difficult next two years.”
City staff presented two potential options for increases to water and wastewater rates. Increases of 47.49% or 51.81% were proposed to water rates, which would see the residential base rate rise from $24.50 to either $36.14 or $37.20. The monthly charge for sewer service would rise from $50 to a proposed $60.24 or $61.17. An increase to systems development charges for new developments is also being explored, with Engineering Firm Civil West recommending a fee of no more than $3,000 until further studies can be completed.
According to Councilor Katie Findling the city’s water fund is close to running out of money because of the inadequacy of current rates. Those rates, enacted in 2010, were supposed to be adjusted upwards by up to 3% on an annual basis by the city manager, but those adjustments were never made.
The council agreed to schedule a town hall on May 31, where community members will be asked to offer their feedback on the proposed rate increases as well as the budget that has been presented.
Councilors also unanimously approved the foundation of a footpaths and bicycle trails reserve fund in the city budget. Oregon law requires that 1% of state highway funds awarded to cities be dedicated to the development of footpaths and bike trails, and the reserve fund will allow the city to set aside that allocation.
A discussion also began on adjustments to the city’s transient room tax advertising reimbursement program. Hall noted that the program has consistently failed to disburse its full funding allocation and said that he believed the review committee should be expanded. The council will discuss the matter again and potentially take a vote at a special meeting on May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.