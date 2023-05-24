Garibaldi City Hall

Grimaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

Garibaldi’s City Council began discussions of major utility rate increases at their meeting on May 15, planning a town hall to solicit public feedback ahead of a vote in June.

The rate increases would be the first since 2010, and according to Mayor Tim Hall and other councilors are long overdue and necessary to keep the city operating.

