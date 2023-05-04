The ODA’s sample from the Chevron station in Garibaldi

The ODA’s sample from the Chevron station in Garibaldi returned a significant quality of undissolved water. Photo Courtesy of Oregon Department of Agriculture, Steve Harrington

 Photo Courtesy of Oregon Department of Agriculture, Steve Harrington

A woman says she pulled into the Garibaldi Chevron & Deli Mart on Monday April 10 and asked for supreme unleaded gasoline. It was supposed to be a routine fill-up. But instead, she got gasoline containing “a significant quantity of undissolved water,” according to the state department of weights and measures.

Karen Spiering, resident of Rockaway Beach, says she purchased about half a tank of what she thought was supreme unleaded gasoline from the Chevron station at 513 Garibaldi Avenue.

