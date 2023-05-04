A woman says she pulled into the Garibaldi Chevron & Deli Mart on Monday April 10 and asked for supreme unleaded gasoline. It was supposed to be a routine fill-up. But instead, she got gasoline containing “a significant quantity of undissolved water,” according to the state department of weights and measures.
Karen Spiering, resident of Rockaway Beach, says she purchased about half a tank of what she thought was supreme unleaded gasoline from the Chevron station at 513 Garibaldi Avenue.
But after her tank was filled, she could barely pull out of the lot. Spiering said she first checked to see if the gas cap had not been replaced properly, but that was not the problem.
Spiering said she “got no more than onto freeway 101 when all the lights came on” in her car, a 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5. The most concerning to her were the check engine and traction control lights. She said she “managed” to drive four miles to her house, where the car died in her driveway.
Spiering said her car was in “pristine” condition and had less than 90,000 miles on it, so she found the sudden breakdown very odd. She first ordered a new gas cap, which did not fix the problem. Then she ordered a new fuel filter and fuel pump. She reported the problem to the gas station and filed a report with Chevron Corporate in San Ramon, California.
“My concern is because this is such an impoverished area, that someone would have spent their last $5 on a tank of gas to fill their generator,” Spiering said. “When the power goes off next, it is going to ruin their generator.” She is also concerned that someone might get stranded in their boat on the bay or by the side of the road.
Spiering also contacted the Oregon Department of Agriculture (DOA) Weights, Measures, and Motor Fuels Division and spoke to Program Manager Steve Harrington.
“Weights and measures conducted an on-site inspection on April 17 and found that store management had already taken both the premium and mid-grade gasolines off-sale citing fuel quality complaints,” Harrington said.
The Oregon DOA tested the premium gasoline fuel dispenser, finding 1.5 inches of water at the bottom of the tank.
“During the onsite investigation, Weights and Measures found 1.5 inches of water at the bottom of the premium gasoline storage tank onsite,” Harrington noted. “A tolerance of no more than 1.4 inches is allowed for all gasoline containing 10% ethanol.”
Harrington said that the fuel was also visually inspected, failing the basic workmanship standard, which requires fuel to be bright and clear of visible undissolved water or sediment.
“A sample of the premium gasoline was pulled from the nozzle of one of the premium dispensers for visual inspection,” Harrington said. “That sample was both turbid and contained a significant quantity of undissolved water.”
Harrington added that the Oregon DOA also tested a fuel sample taken from Spiering’s car, which was at Lum’s Toyota in Warrenton. Harrington said the testing found the sample also contained “excessive undissolved water.”
Harrington stated that the Garibaldi Chevron store management was cooperative through the investigation and that the Oregon DOA will continue to work with them to ensure “the premium gasoline meets Oregon’s standards for quality before going back on sale.”
Spiering noted that she has not had the same level of cooperation from the Chevron store. Garibaldi Chevron did pay close to $1100 for some the service done at Lum’s Toyota, as well as $53 for the watered-down gasoline she originally purchased.
But, Spiering said the station told her they have no intention of covering the host of other expenses she’s accrued from the incident, including bills for a new fuel filter, fuel pump, and gas cap.
“The manager at the Garibaldi Chevron and Deli Mart has no intention of reimbursing me for anything else, and she believes all the necessary parts to repair my car were included in the $1003.40,” Spiering said. “My comment? Maybe in 1953.”
Garibaldi Chevron declined a request for comment from the Herald.
Spiering said she also heard back from Chevron’s corporate office regarding the report she filed, receiving a questionnaire where she explained the incident in detail. After the questionnaire was returned, a representative from Wilcox and Fagel, the company that supplies fuel to the Chevron in Garibaldi, reached out and asked her to settle the claim with the Chevron station directly.
As of today, Spiering has not heard back from either Chevron Corporate or the representative at Wilcox and Fagel about how she can recoup her expenses and settle her claim. Given that the Garibaldi Chevron station is not willing to cooperate with any further reimbursements, Spiering in unsure of how to proceed.
The Tillamook Headlight Herald contacted Chevron’s corporate office and was told that Spiering had filed a report and they would respond to a request for comment. However, no comment had been received by publication.
