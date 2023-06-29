Garibaldi’s budgeting process hit a snag last week, when a typo was found in the budget approved by city council at their June 20 meeting.
That typo will require council action for correction and with public meeting notice requirements the meeting to do so will not happen until July 6, which will force a furlough of non-essential city staff.
The small size of Garibaldi’s city government means that all workers are considered essential staff and services will continue as normal during the July 1-6 period.
Council initially approved the budget at a Tuesday meeting, before a citizen brought attention to a set of inconsistent numbers in two places in the document.
At the Tuesday meeting the council also approved a 47.49% increase in water rates, raising the base rate by $11.64, from $24.50 to $36.14. They also approved a sewer rate increase, with the base charge rising from $50 to $60.24.
At a second council meeting on Thursday, June 22, Mayor Tim Hall also revealed that a complaint had been filed against the city government with the Oregon Board of Ethics. Hall explained that the complaint had arisen after an audio recording of a May council executive session was mistakenly posted to the city’s website.
Hall said the complaint was procedural in nature and pledged to share the decision that was rendered by the investigation publicly when it is available. He also said that the council does its best to operate in regulation with all rules, laws and ordinances and would use this experience as a learning opportunity.
Hall also informed the council and citizens that the city’s financial state was still incredibly tenuous and that he had been in communication with the county commissioners, who were monitoring the situation. Hall said that the council did not want the county to take over the city but it was a possibility if the financial situation was not stabilized.
The council then recessed into an executive session for the purpose of conducting an interview for the vacant city manager position but did not make a decision, indicating they plan to conduct more interviews in the near future.
