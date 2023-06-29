Garibaldi City Hall

Grimaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

Garibaldi’s budgeting process hit a snag last week, when a typo was found in the budget approved by city council at their June 20 meeting.

That typo will require council action for correction and with public meeting notice requirements the meeting to do so will not happen until July 6, which will force a furlough of non-essential city staff.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you attend this year’s Dairy Days parade?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you attend this year’s Dairy Days parade?

You voted: