The United States Coast Guard has awarded a Garibaldi boy a certificate for his actions that helped to save the lives of two kayakers in Tillamook Bay earlier this month.
Tanner Mautner was playing with Legos in the evening two Fridays ago, when he heard a whistling coming from outside.
Sensing that something was amiss, Tanner alerted his mother and insisted that they go outside to check on the noise.
Arriving in their front yard, across the street from Tillamook Bay, Tanner and his mom saw a light flashing in the water whence the whistling was also emanating.
The pair signaled to the person in the water with their flashlight and immediately called the local Coast Guard station, where Coast Guardsmen sprang into duty.
Tanner’s father and a friend arrived shortly after the call and went to the North Jetty. There they were able to spot the people in the water and stay in contact with them until the Coast Guard arrived.
The Coast Guardsmen saved the two individuals, who had been checking their crab pots after dark in a kayak. When the kayak tipped, one of them ended up in the water and was unable to get back in the boat.
They developed hypothermia over twenty minutes in the cold waters and would have been in worse trouble had Tanner not been alert.
In recognition of his help saving the two, the Coast Guard invited Tanner to their Garibaldi station and awarded him with a certificate recognizing his actions and a coin.
