Garibaldi’s bookkeeping decisions have left their finances in a state that cannot be audited, according to the city’s auditor, city council learned at a special meeting on February 7.
The decision to contract the services of a certified personal accountant led to incorrectly formatted financial reports and will now require a second accountant to redo all the work.
“It’s putting the City of Garibaldi in a perilous position and we need to get out of that position right now,” Mayor Tim Hall said.
The financial update was delivered by Councilmember Linda Bade, who has been working on cleaning up the city’s finances since before her election last November.
Bade said that Hurliman CPA had been an inappropriate choice to handle the city’s accounting needs. The firm does not have experience in government accounting and has been preparing monthly financial reports incorrectly, according to Bade.
Bade said that the errors made it impossible to know the city’s true financial footing from the financial reports and gave the misimpression that the city was over $1 million in debt.
All councilmembers agreed that this situation was untenable and needed to be fixed by a qualified expert, with government accounting experience.
Bade said that the city should explore hiring a financial manager with the experience to handle the monthly responsibilities onto staff, but that in the interim contracting an outside specialist was necessary.
To audit this fiscal year’s finances an outside auditor will need to rerecord every financial transaction the city has made since last July or try to build a spreadsheet to organize the existing data.
Hall and the council directed Interim City Manager Jay Marugg to post an advertisement for the financial manager position. Hall told the Herald that he had been in contact with CIS Oregon, which had said that they could complete the recruitment process by early March and begin selection shortly after.
The council also directed Marugg to begin speaking with outside firms about contracting to redo this year’s financial reports in the interim. Hall noted that the city needs to have the issue fixed before the city’s budgeting process begins in April.
Council also chose search questions and a candidate evaluation matrix to use during their ongoing search for a city manager.
Councilmember Katie Findling proposed that they use the interview questions and evaluation matrix set forth by the League of Oregon Cities in its administrative hiring guide.
Council unanimously approved this decision and will be working to divide the 50-question list into two groups, one for a first interview and the other for a second. They will discuss and finalize the groupings on February 15, ahead of a work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.