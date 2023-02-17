Garibaldi City Logo

Garibaldi’s bookkeeping decisions have left their finances in a state that cannot be audited, according to the city’s auditor, city council learned at a special meeting on February 7.

The decision to contract the services of a certified personal accountant led to incorrectly formatted financial reports and will now require a second accountant to redo all the work.

