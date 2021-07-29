Garibaldi City Council approved during an emergency meeting Friday, July 9, an application from Coastal Housing Solutions to build 18 one-bedroom units and nine sites for housing. During a previous meeting July 1, the city committed to fast track the project with the goal of construction beginning this fall.
At the July 1 meeting, the council voted to deny the permit for the application of conditional use for a 66-unit apartment complex.
“Also at that meeting, we heard from Mr. Halter that he and Mr. Daniels had come to an agreement that they would offer rather than the 66 unit apartment complex, that they would submit a new application for 18 one-bedroom apartments, plus nine sites for houses to be built,” Mayor Tim Hall said.
Hall said he spoke to Ron Halter, a partner on the application with Paul Daniels, who reaffirmed he is no longer interested in building the 66 unit apartment complex. Halter would like to begin construction no later than September, Hall added.
“I am asking the city council to reconsider the motion that was made to deny the application for the 66 unit apartment complex as a first motion and second motion to accept the offer by Coastal Housing Solutions and Mr. Halter and Mr. Daniels to build an 18 apartment unit plus nine sites for houses,” Hall said.
Daniels said the new application proposes 18 one-bedroom apartments in the C zone and a subdivision in the R zone.
“We don't know exactly how many lots there will be,” Daniels said.
Coastal Housing Solutions withdrew their application for the 66 unit apartments upon approval of the new application. The council approved Halter’s offer to build 18 one-bedroom units and nine sites for housing.
