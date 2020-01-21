A tornado left storm damage in the Manzanita area Tuesday afternoon. Large hailstones were also reported as a rainstorm struck along the North Coast.

Witnesses said a water spout was seen on the ocean shortly before the tornado blew through in the area of Neah-Kah-Nie Meadow. FOX 12's meteorologists reported the storm as a possible tornado.

KATU said the National Weather Service would make a decision whether to send a storm assessment team to the site for further investigation.

Tillamook County Emergency Management and Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue (NBFR) personnel responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported, but some properties were reportedly damaged, and there were also reports of tree damage.

Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw said he called the National Weather Service, which did an assessment and classified the funnel cloud as a confirmed EF-0 tornado with winds between 65 and 70 mph.

NBFR Chief Chris Beswick said units were dispatched to a residential fire alarm at around 11 a.m., finding the alarm was triggered by the tornado. At least four homes had reports of minor damage such as broken windows, missing shingles and other roof damage.

Beswick said witnesses reported a tornado of around 20 feet in diameter. He said it does not appear to have touched down at any point and dissipated quickly.

An EF-2 tornado tore into Manzanita in 2016, causing significant damage. Two shops and a home were smashed in the storm and more than 100 other properties were damaged.

This story is developing and updates will be posted

