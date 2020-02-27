CARE is pleased to share that energy assistance for your heating needs is available for the 2019/2020 program year. The base pay-out for the program is $250.
Eligibility Income Guidelines ~ 60% of State Median Income by Household Size:
Household Unit Size Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income
1 $ 25,983 $ 2,165.25
2 $ 33,978 $ 2,831.50
3 $ 41,973 $ 3,497.75
4 $ 49,967 $ 4,163.92
5 $ 57,962 $ 4,830.17
6 $ 65,957 $ 5,496.42
For further details and to see if you qualify, stop by CARE at 2310 First St, Ste. 2, in Tillamook, or call 503.842.5261 ext. 4831, to receive more information and an application. LIHEAP is open from 10am to 1:30pm, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Oregon Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEP) is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. LIHEAP is an assistance program designed to help low income households with home heating and cooling costs.
Since its inception in 1981, LIHEAP has evolved into a widely supported, highly effective program that delivers critical short-term aid to our most vulnerable neighbors. To assist households in maintaining affordable, continuous, and safe home energy usage, while lowering their energy burdens.
CARE has been providing access to the LIHEAP program in Tillamook County for more than 15 years. Our knowledgeable staff is here to help you through the process.
CARE offers a wide spectrum of services dedicated to alleviating the effects of poverty in Tillamook County. Programs include Emergency and Homeless Services, Healthy Families, two assisted living facilities (Kilchis and Nehalem Bay Houses) and various community development programs.
For more information about any of CARE’s programs stop by CARE at 2310 First St, Ste 2, in Tillamook, or call 503.842.5261. Office is open from 9 to 4 daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.