The North County COVID-19 Business Relief Campaign, put together by Fulcrum Community Resources and Manzanita Visitor’s Center, has been operating since April. The campaign has received a healthy response from small businesses and people who are self-employed in Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler applying for help.
The campaign has been extremely blessed with many generous donations, which has allowed them to distribute multiple rounds of checks totaling over $90,000 to applicants in our three villages. The Business Relief Committee extends a heartfelt thanks to all its donors to this point.
After the success of the recent Riverbend Players virtual holiday fundraiser, the campaign is once again in the position to offer some financial assistance. They are now accepting applications from all small businesses and self-employed individuals in Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler. If you have applied in the past, please submit a new application.
The application is short and easy to complete and is available in both English and Spanish. The form can be found on the Fulcrum website: www.fulcrumresources.com or by emailing barbaraandchuck@nehalemtel.net.
As the pandemic continues, the need continues to outweigh available funds. If you are in a position to lend a hand, there are two ways you can donate to this effort:
By check: Please make check out to Fulcrum Community Resources with North County Business Relief in the memo line. You can send it to Fulcrum Community Resources, PO Box 136, Nehalem, OR 97131. Or you can go into the Manzanita branch of Columbia Bank and let them know you want to make a deposit to Fulcrum Community Resource’s account.
Online: Please visit the website of the Manzanita Visitors Center at http://exploremanzanita.com/donate/
• Another way you can help businesses is to buy local gift certificates now for use in the future. Check out the website of your favorite places. Or if you need help getting their contact information send an email to Dan Haag at the Manzanita Visitors Center, one of the partners in this endeavor, at info@exploremanzanita.com
Fulcrum Community Resources is a 5013c nonprofit, so your donations are tax deductible. Its mission is to foster the transition of the Nehalem Bay community to a sustainable future. Visit us at www.fulcrumresources.org/. A committee consisting of Fulcrum Community Resources board members and other locals will distribute the funds as equitably as possible among the businesses who apply for relief.
