5 types of daffodils, 6 varieties of tulips, and 4 other spring blooming bulbs are for sale by the Friends of the North County Recreation District. All these bulbs are for sale now at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) Welcome Center.
Friends will also have a booth at the Alder Creek Harvest Festival from noon to 4 PM, on Saturday, October 5th.
And do not forget the paper whites. They’re always fun to watch grow and bloom, and you'll be amazed by their scent. Paper whites are great for gifts over the holidays.
When you order your bulbs at the NCRD Welcome Center or the Harvest Festival, you can also pick up information about programs at NCRD. If you have questions or want to place an order, call Linda (503-504-6224) or Patty (503-368-6081 or 503-801-3534).
