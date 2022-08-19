Fresh tuna arrives this weekend at Port of Garibaldi
Tuna boats arrive starting August 20
What we've all been waiting for - tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon's north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
