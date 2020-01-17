The Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) will host a free pruning workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Community Garden at Alder Creek Farm, led by professional arborist David Sipp of Ecologic Trees. Sipp brings a wealth of knowledge on the best way to prune young, mature or overgrown fruit trees to maximize their production.
This workshop is open to the public, ages 10 and up. Bring your gloves and your favorite pruner. Tools and gloves will also be available to borrow.
The orchard in the Community Garden at Alder Creek Farm has just about every fruit and berry imaginable. LNCT orchardists and Community Garden leaders will be on hand demonstrating how to prune blueberries, current, cane berries and more.
LNCT’s Community Garden grows food for the North County Food Bank, Senior Lunch Program, Community Garden members and their families. Registration to join begins Saturday, Feb. 1, and startup is Tuesday, Feb. 25. To learn about the Community Garden, visit www.nehalemtrust.org/alder-creek-farm/community-garden/ or call the LNCT at 503-368-3203.
Alder Creek Farm is located at 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem, OR. Turn on Underhill Lane and follow the gravel road to the farm.
