Adding fishing to your President’s Day weekend plans – it is free to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon on Saturday, 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. No fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two Rod Validation) are required to fish, crab or clam – both for residents and non-residents.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
A few locations received larger 3-pound broodstock trout (Henry Hagg Lake-500, St Louis Pond-500, E.E. Wilson Pond-500, Sheridan Pond-150, Willamina Pond-150).
As of Thursday, Feb. 13, crabbing is open along the entire Oregon coast, ODFW said. Razor clamming is closed from Tillamook Head south to the California border. Bay clamming and mussel harvesting are open along the entire coast. Always call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page before going crabbing or clamming. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.
Take safety precautions when clamming during the winter. Watch out for rough ocean conditions and sneaker waves and do not turn your back on the ocean.
For tips on how to fish, crab or clam and where to go, visit www.MyODFW.com.
