Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Rockaway Beach’s City Council selected Alesia Franken to fill the council seat vacated by the recently deceased Cindy Kay Gregory at their meeting on March 9. 

The council approved a new contract with unionized city employees and authorized the execution of an option to purchase a piece of property in town. 

