Rockaway Beach’s City Council selected Alesia Franken to fill the council seat vacated by the recently deceased Cindy Kay Gregory at their meeting on March 9.
The council approved a new contract with unionized city employees and authorized the execution of an option to purchase a piece of property in town.
Franken will serve the remainder of the four-year term to which Gregory was elected in November 2022, before unforeseen medical issues prompted her resignation on January 15.
Franken is the founder and CEO of DoJu Moon, an herb and bitters store in Nehalem. She moved to Rockaway Beach in 2021 after working in the technology industry as a manager and engineer for more than 20 years.
In her application for the position, Franken cited challenges she had faced in building a home in the city as a motivation for joining the council, saying that she would try to promote conscientious development.
“I believe in transparency and helping improve the lives of our citizens and their experience in living here,” Franken wrote.
The $30,000 purchase of the 10.15-acre parcel located east of North Palisade Street was unanimously approved by the council. The city had retained the option to purchase the lot in March 2022.
According to Rockaway Beach City Manager Luke Shepard, the council has no immediate plans in mind for the parcel. He said that it might be used for park space and public facilities to respond to emergencies, mentioning the potential for a fire station, public works facility, or equipment, supply or fuel storage.
