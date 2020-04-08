A fourth case of COVID-19 coronavirus was reported to Tillamook county officials Wednesday morning, April 8.

The new case was announced during a teleconference of the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners. Eric Swanson, Adventist Health Tillamook president, said he received an email reporting a fourth positive COVID-19 case involving a person who lives in Tillamook and works in Portland.

County health officials were not immediately available to comment regarding the report of a fourth positive coronavirus case. A social media post from the Tillamook County Community Health Centers confirmed the fourth positive COVID-19 case, a person between the ages of 35-45. A contact investigation is ongoing.

As of Wednesday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports 120 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tillamook County with three confirmed positive results. Oregon has tested 24,564 people with 1,239 positive results. OHA reports 38 people have died in the state after being infected, and another 440 are hospitalized with 67 requiring ventilators.

The number of coronavirus test kits available in the county is unconfirmed but said to be limited. The turnaround time for test results ranges from 2 to 13 days, according to Dr. Melissa Paulissen, health officer, Tillamook County Public Health Department. Paulissen confirmed that Public Health is seeing and testing patients who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

Paulissen said in an email Public Health doesn’t know how many tests overall have been conducted because tests happen at multiple sites. She said the timeline for receipt of the results is dependent on the lab and which testing facility specimens are sent to by LabCorp. Rapid testing is reportedly not available in Tillamook County.

County commissioners voted Friday, April 3, to budget $50,000 for the Public Health Department to purchase COVID-19 supplies. The county emergency management team accepted a shipment of protective equipment from the OHA the following day. It was the second delivery that week. The protective equipment was for distribution within the county in accordance with an OHA directive.

The Tillamook County Public Health Department reported March 29 there was a third positive case of coronavirus in the county. The person who was diagnosed is a south-county resident over the age of 65-years-old who was reportedly hospitalized in the Portland area.

On March 28, Public Health announced the second coronavirus case in the county, a north-county resident who was recovering at home under quarantine. The second person with COVID-19 in Tillamook County was not reported to be a contact of the county's first positive case.

The county’s first case of coronavirus was reported March 26. That person is a health care provider between 35 and 54 years old who works at Tillamook County Community Health Centers and was recovering at home.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare and medical workers.

Masks help prevent those who may have COVID-19 and not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth masks fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

A significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

Gov. Kate Brown, noting that early in the pandemic health experts advised that masks were not an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, supports the new CDC guidelines and said wearing cloth masks in public places such as grocery stores helps prevent those who are sick from spreading the virus further.

Sen. Ron Wyden and 16 colleagues have asked the CDC to publicly report all available information about who can get COVID-19 tests, which continue to be scarce nationally. They requested data by sex, race, ethnicity, whether a patient is a healthcare provider and any other available demographics.

The CDC is currently only disclosing a subset of its data, primarily the age groups of those testing positive, hospitalizations and fatalities. Other public health organizations are also limiting the release of data, citing the need to protect patient identities.

This story is developing and will be updated

