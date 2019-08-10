On July 31, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tillamook Narcotics Team detectives, along with Tillamook County Sheriff Patrol Deputies and Tillamook City Police Officers served a drug related search warrant at 813 4th Street in Tillamook. Detectives contacted four adults: Jason Huddleston, age 44; Shawna Gomez, age 43; Nicolas Mobley, age 34; and Skyler Winfrey, age 29; and one juvenile at the location.
During the search, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and some cash were located, along with evidence of narcotic sales. The minor was turned over to his parents. The adults were arrested and taken to the Tillamook County Jail on the following charges:
Jason Huddleston was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, frequenting a place where drugs are sold, endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful delivery of oxycodone, and unlawful possession of oxycodone.
Shawna Gomez was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, frequenting a place where drugs are sold, endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful delivery or oxycodone, and unlawful possession of oxycodone.
Nicolas Mobley was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where drugs are sold.
Skyler Winfrey was charged with frequenting a place where drugs are sold.
“Our office is committed to addressing issues affecting our community and the quality of life in our county,” said Sheriff Jim Horton in a press release.
Tillamook County Narcotics Team is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook City Police Department.
