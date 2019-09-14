Former Tillamook resident, Earl L. Goldmann, hosted a lunch at the Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook on Aug. 16 to see some of his schoolmates from the 1950s.
Most of the attendees drove quite a distance to see their friends. Those who attended were: Jack and Elaine Streeter (Banks), Dick and Mary Lundy (Wilsonville), Jack and Karden Jensen Carrol and Harvey and Jeanette Wyss (Salem). David Effenberger and his wife Patty (Clakamas), Jim and Nancy Schuster (Dallas) and Donna Reding (Hillsboro). Gary Beyer, Valina Manila Dye, and Jim Cooper (Tillamook).
Along with his wife Patricia, Earl (on vacation from Scottsdale, Arizona) joined the eighteen attendees for lunch, picture taking, and good conversations. It was decided that Earl is now in charge of planning this reunion again in two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.