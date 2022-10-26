Juliet Hyamns

The City of Garibaldi received a letter late in September informing them that former City Manager Juliet Hyams plans to file suit against the city and former Mayor, and current city councilor and candidate for mayor, Judy Riggs.

The suit alleges that while city manager Hyams was subjected to retaliation for whistleblowing, invasion of privacy by false light and defamation by Riggs, leading to her eventual resignation in July of this year.

