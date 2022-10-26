The City of Garibaldi received a letter late in September informing them that former City Manager Juliet Hyams plans to file suit against the city and former Mayor, and current city councilor and candidate for mayor, Judy Riggs.
The suit alleges that while city manager Hyams was subjected to retaliation for whistleblowing, invasion of privacy by false light and defamation by Riggs, leading to her eventual resignation in July of this year.
“Ms. Hyams will allege that she was publically and illegally subjected to false accusations and insinuations about her job performance that effectively made it impossible to do her job,” Hyams’s attorney Tim Volpert said in a statement.
Interim City Manager Jay Marugg confirmed that the city had received the letter informing them of the suit but said that he could not comment further on the matter, citing pending litigation.
When Hyams took over as city manager in the summer of 2021 she found that the city had serious accounting issues.
Under former City Manager Geoff Wullschlager, Garibaldi fell behind on annual audits of the city’s finances, submitting the audit for fiscal year 2019 only in October 2021, after Hyams’s tenure had begun.
Auditors carrying out that investigation found that there were issues surrounding the reliability of financial information and accounting discipline.
The city is still in the process of completing audits for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
The suit will allege that as Hyams brought these deficiencies to the counsel’s attention and tried to address these shortcomings, Riggs adopted a hostile attitude towards her.
Hyams says that Riggs began spreading unfounded rumors about Hyams’s job performance, including making false statements about Hyams inappropriately purchasing a fire truck at a December 2021 city council meeting.
Riggs, who served as mayor of Garibaldi from 2019-2021, declined to comment for this story citing the pending litigation. The suit will allege that Riggs became more aggressive towards Hyams as the first half of 2022 progressed.
Riggs’s attacks intensified this spring in the lead-up to the Garibaldi Days festival, which Hyams was organizing. In April of this year, Riggs accused Hyams of going over budget on the event and threatened to schedule Hyams’s performance review early.
Matters came to a head at the July 2022 city council meeting, according to the letter from Hyams’s attorney.
At this meeting, Riggs falsely said that Hyams and her staff had illegally conducted the 2022-2023 budget, despite Hyams holding all required meetings and providing proper notice.
Hyams resigned the next day.
The letter claims that Riggs’s treatment of Hyams led Hyams to determine that she could not effectively perform her duties facing concerted opposition from Riggs and fellow councilor Laurie Wandell.
Hyams’s attorney Tim Volpert attached several emails to the letter, showing that members of the public noted Riggs’s antipathy for Hyams.
Mayor Tim Hall also declined to comment for this story citing the pending litigation.
But following the April council meeting at which Riggs and Wandell threatened Hyams with a premature performance review, Hall made a statement to publically apologize to Hyams. He said he had allowed the decorum at the meeting to deteriorate to the point that threats and accusations were made by Councilors Riggs and Wandell.
He said he believed that the attacks were “malicious and likely retaliation for Juliet’s work that exposed what we’ve learned was the incompetence and negligence of the previous managers.”
