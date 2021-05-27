Update on the Western Oregon State Forest Habitat Conservation Plan and companion Forest Management Plan processes
State forest access and related rulemaking
Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust update
This meeting is open to the public, and public comment is scheduled for the beginning of the meeting. The Zoom log-in is at https://odf.zoom.us/j/93687861150. The meeting agenda and materials will be posted on the department’s web site at http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/FTLAC.aspx.
The Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee is comprised of seven county commissioners representing 15 Oregon counties where state forestlands are located. The FTLAC is a statutorily established committee that advises the Board of Forestry on matters related to forestland managed by ODF.
Questions about accessibility or special accommodations can be directed to the Oregon Department of Forestry at least 48 hours prior to the meeting at 503-945-7200.
