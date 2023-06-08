Outdoors
Metro Creative Connection

The USDA Forest Service is waiving recreation fees for day-use sites in Washington and Oregon on Saturday, June 10 in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day.

This special initiative aims to encourage families and individuals to explore the beauty and wonders of our nation's forests and public lands.

