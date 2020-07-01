The Oregon Tree Farm System recently qualified Tillamook based David Wells as a new tree farm inspector. Joining the Tree Farm system as an inspector, Wells makes certification locally available to forest landowners who commit to sustainable management of their forest.
The Oregon Tree Farm System is a private program for woodland owners who own between 10 and 10,000 acres who are committed to managing their woods for wood, water, wildlife and recreation.
“The forest owner manages the forest their way; for certification, my role is to make sure it’s sustainable,” Wells said in a press release.
Wells joins other forest inspectors Tom Scoggins and Jim Capellen, both of whom are based in Astoria.
Wells can be reached at Oregon Natural Forestry at (503) 354-5707, oregonnaturalforestry@gmail.com.
