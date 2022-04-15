In February, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) shared their draft of the Western Oregon State Forests Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). It outlines a forest management plan to fight against the potential harm of endangered species living in the Oregon forests and a variety of other environmental issues; the proposed plan will limit timber harvest dramatically.
The HCP draft is a 70-year proposed plan that will give protection to 17 endangered species protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), including the Northern spotted owl, the coastal marten, the red tree voles, and the Oregon coast coho. It also projects improvement upon forest conservation strategies, generating $1 million per year in funding for habitat conservation efforts for endangered species.
In addition, NOAA Fisheries prepared a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) evaluating the HCP draft’s environmental consequences of the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife issuing incidental take permits and they provided five alternative ideas. Alternative 1: No Action, Alternative 2: Proposed Action, Alternative 3: Increased Conservation, Alternative 4: Reduced Permit Term, Alternative 5: Increased Timber Harvest.
The State of Oregon is legally obligated to support the environmental, economic, and social values of the forest greatest permanent value (GPV) meaning healthy, productive, and sustainable forest ecosystems that last.
According to a question/answer sheet provided by ODF, “The Oregon State Forests Division is predominately funded by the sale of timber. Funding strategies are an important piece in developing the HCP and the process will include an analysis to determine if the funding for restoration and monitoring is sufficient.”
According to Laura Wilkeson of Hampton Lumber, the Tillamook State Forest generated approximately $30 million in revenue for Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties and their special districts in 2021. After reviewing the HCP draft, Tillamook County Commissioner and Chair of the Council of Forest Trust Land Communities, David Yamamoto is raising red flags; noting the decreased timber harvest numbers in this draft are far worse than originally projected 3 years ago.
“State timber harvest revenue provides consistent income for our community, maybe even more important than that, it provides high wage, fully benefitted jobs for Tillamook County,” he said, “Timber related jobs like logging average $52K per year with benefits, mill workers average $57K per year with benefits and all of the truck transportation jobs that haul logs from the forests to the mill and from mill to the market average about $49K per year with benefits.”
The list of organizations that benefit from timber harvest revenue is long; and includes county schools, the county district, all libraries, ports, heath districts, fire districts and transportation districts.
Jason Cox, Public Affairs Specialist for ODF said, “We are proud of the financial contributions that we make for the services provided to the counties in Oregon like Tillamook, but sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in our cultural corners. The goal is reliable and steady production for timber harvest and right now we are gambling, proceeding without a long-term plan for addressing future species listings is a large risk.”
Conservationist Jennifer Witherspoon from the Wild Salmon Center said, “The HCP is a responsible decision, the balance needs to shift towards addressing conservation and legal compliance with the Endangered Species Act.”
According to conservationists, state forestlands managed by the ODF provide many values to the public. The values include drinking water derived in significant part from ODF-managed forests, habitat for valuable wildlife, and recreation opportunities that are increasingly important given the growing number of people seeking high quality outdoor experiences and of course timber harvest.
In a public meeting held to discuss the HCP and EIS on April 6, Brett Brownscombe the special projects director for the Wild Salmon Center spoke in approval of the Alternative 3, which would increase conservation efforts in the forests and strengthen conservation for the fish.
Bob Rees, a professional fishing guide and director of NW Guides and Anglers Association said, “Protecting the salmon streams from landslides is important and that’s why we need to have a proactive and balanced approach to managing our forests in Oregon. Fish are forest products too!”
Kristin Rasmussen, spokesperson for Hampton Lumber said, “All options proposed by the HCP would significantly reduce harvest revenues from current levels; we are deeply concerned about what is being proposed and frustrated at the lack of information and stakeholder engagement throughout this process.”
In addition, Hampton Lumber conservatively estimates that for every $1 generated in state forest harvest revenue, local communities gain $1.40 through employment opportunities and revenue for small forest-sector businesses like logging, hauling, sawmill employment.
Mike McKibbin, the Director of Western Resources for Stimson Lumber Company said, “Stimson Lumber has a long history of participating in the ODF timber sale program to provide logs and jobs at three mills in Oregon. Under the current management plan the department sells 180 million board feet of timber per year in NW Oregon, which is essential to the long-term viability of the industry.”
Stimson Lumber feels the ODF should restructure the current forest management plan without the HCP and continue to manage the land for the timber, recreation, and conservation.
According to McKibben, early estimates find that once in place, the proposed HCP would reduce harvest as much as 50 million board feet per year and tie up roughly 60% of the forestland from timber harvest. The net results from this change will be a loss of revenue to the counties of $13 million per year and a 50% budget deficit for the ODF.
Michael Wilson, Deputy Division Chief of Policy and Technical Support at ODF said that the current forest management plan is inefficient in regards to timber harvesting. He added that as the list of endangered species continues to grow, the amount of available harvestable acreage would continue to be more and more unpredictable.
“This draft of policy looks to the future, avoids lawsuits and problems with logging in areas with protected animals, allows for accurate planning and legally provides a great deal of assurance for everyone involved,” Wilson added.
Public comments on the drafted HCP are currently being accepted from March 18 until May 17, 2022. Information on how to participate in this process is available on NOAA's website and the ODF website. They will issue a final draft to the Oregon Board of Forestry for approval in 2023.
