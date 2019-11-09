Tillamook defeated Mazama 19-14 in a playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Klamath Falls. The No. 18-ranked Cheesemakers stopped the No. 2 team in the division.
With hundreds in attendance on a dry field with fair weather, The Mooks battled through a tight playoff game, going into the half 14-13 against the Vikings.
A 50-yard passing touchdown for Tillamook in the second quarter nearly evened the score. A rushing touchdown put the Mooks ahead 19-14 as the third quarter ended. The fourth quarter was scoreless.
The Cheesemakers are 7-3 overall and slated to face The Dalles Riverhawks next, ranked No. 10 in their division with a 6-4 overall record, 3-2 in league play. The away game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, time to be determined.
