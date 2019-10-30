Food Roots invites community members to participate in their annual Central County Pie Night event on Saturday, Nov. 2, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook on the corner of 2nd and Main. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 12.
Presented by de Garde Brewing, Pelican Brewing and Pacific Restaurant, the event will kick off with a live pie auction at 7 p.m. Participants can bid on scrumptious pies from individuals and restaurants throughout Tillamook County. Pies will include savory, sweet, gluten free and vegan.
Following the live auction, everyone can sit back and indulge to their stomach’s content during the all you can eat pie and ice cream feast while enjoying live music performed by the Oak Bottom Boys. Pacific’s bar will be open and selling drinks while coffee will be provided as well.
Proceeds from the event will support Food Roots and their community programs, including the Farm to School Program, Local Food Program, and Farm and Food Business Support.
Thank you to the event sponsors: Pacific Restaurant, De Garde Brewing, Pelican Brewing, Bizeau Family Dentistry, and Erica Rubin & Tom Swanson. Thanks as well to in-kind support from the Tillamook County Creamery Association.
Tickets are available at Food Roots’ FarmTable storefront, located at 113 Main Ave in Tillamook, and at the door during the night of the event. For more information, or if you would like to sign up to contribute a pie, please call Food Roots at 503-815-2800.
