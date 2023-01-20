Investor's Expectations

To meet investor’s return expectations, hedge funds and other investors maximize profits by imposing high rent increases, inflating fees, and delaying home maintenance and improvements, which diminishes the quality of housing over time, the Merkley release reads.

Tillamook’s Short-Term Rental Advisory Committee was presented with an initial draft for a new ordinance governing the properties at their meeting on January 10, 2023.

The draft sought to incorporate the committee’s suggestions to update ordinance 84, which currently regulates short-term rentals in the county, and will be revised following their feedback.

