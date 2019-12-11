Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians outdoors on New Year’s Day for the annual First Day Hikes event. Visitors can choose from 37 hikes in 31 parks across the state. All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants.
All hikes are free and day-use parking fees will be waived at all participating parks Wednesday, Jan. 1, only. Hikers can register for specific hikes online at the Oregon State Parks Store: bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. While online registration isn’t required for participation, visitors are encouraged to register. It helps park staff plan the hike and provided them with participant contact information should hike details change.
OPRD advises visitors to plan for inclement weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and remember to carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.
OPRD has sponsored First Day Hikes annually since 2012, part of a larger national event organized by America’s State Parks.
Participating parks and meeting areas on the coast are below. Full details for each hike are also on bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents.
Coast hikes
Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint: noon, meet in the Cape Meares parking lot.
Fort Stevens State Park: 10 a.m., meet in the Battery Russell parking lot.
Oswald West State Park: 8 a.m., meet in the Cape Falcon trailhead.
