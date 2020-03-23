The Clatsop County Public Health Department announced Monday, March 23, that it has been informed of the first presumptive case of COID-19 coronavirus in the county.
The individual is a female between 35 and 54 years old. No information was immediately available on the individual’s medical condition.
The Public Health Department is working to identify and notify all known contacts of the individual through its established case investigation process. Those identified as contacts will be placed under monitoring and informed of any requirements for testing, self-isolation and/or medical care that may apply.
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness that spreads like the flu. Local and state health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
To help control the spread of the illness the public is urged to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
