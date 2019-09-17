The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), announced effective at 1 a.m., Tuesday, Sep. 17, fire season and regulated use closure will be terminated in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protection District. This area includes all state, private, and BLM forest lands included in the Astoria, Tillamook, and Forest Grove Districts of the ODF. With the end of fire season, logging operations are no longer subject to fire protection laws, such as maintaining fire equipment at logging sites.
Burning permits are no longer required from the ODF for burn barrels or open burning. Burning of logging slash, however, does require a burning permit from the ODF. Many of the Rural Fire Protection Districts require permits during the entire year.
The public no longer has fire restrictions on smoking, campfires, chainsaws, and motorized vehicle use. However, everyone still needs to think about fire prevention all year round. For example, do not discard burning materials, such as cigarettes, and always ensure campfires are cold before leaving.
For more information, contact your nearest ODF office.
Northwest Oregon Forest Protection District:
Astoria District, 503-325-5451
Forest Grove District, 503-357-2191
Columbia City Unit, 503-397-2636
Tillamook District, 503-842-2545
