At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday April 4th, Nehalem Fire and Rescue was paged to a fire at the corner of Necarney City Road and 101 across from the Shell Station in Nehalem.
The fire was caused by downed power line from the small storm. The fire burned until P.U.D could cut the power. At the same time there was a tree down across 101 backing up traffic both ways for around 15 min.
