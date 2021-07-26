For several decades, fire departments around the state have been struggling with staffing and providing adequate services to their patrons. The Bay City Fire Department, Garibaldi Rural Fire District, City of Garibaldi Fire Department, Rockaway Beach Fire Department, Nedonna Beach Fire District and Tillamook Fire District have been working for several years to find a solution for this problem. Recently the Garibaldi Fire Department, Garibaldi Rural Fire District and Bay City Fire Department have decided to proceed towards a district consolidation.
Tillamook Fire District and Rockaway Beach Fire Department will continue to support the agencies with interagency training and operational aid agreements. Garibaldi and Bay City will be entering into an inter-governmental agreement for the sharing of Garibaldi’s training chief services for Bay City Fire Department one day a week to progress towards this goal.
The current full time employee staffing between these three agencies combined is two, including two part-time fire chiefs, a full-time division chief and 35 volunteers. The agencies’ financial budgets are being strained by duplication of positions and understaffed stations with an annual call volume climbing beyond feasible capabilities. Staff and volunteers are being challenged both physically and mentally with the increased call volumes, long duration of calls, and increased training requirements.
The most feasible solution is a consolidation that would encompass three agencies into one single fire district. The fire chiefs have been meeting monthly to discuss steps, goals and a time frame continuing towards a consolidation option. Recently, training officers from each district were included to coordinate an interagency training plan that will bring the departments together weekly, increasing interoperability and streamline incident operations.
Garibaldi and Bay City have been training together and moving forward with progress for transitional ease. They have also been working together on incident coverage to improve serviceability and interoperability. Tillamook Fire and Rockaway Beach Fire have been key supporters and partners in getting to this point; their continued support moving forward will be vital to overall success.
Bay City Fire Department has a citizens committee helping set goals and providing input on solutions for their agency. At this time, Garibaldi Fire Department would like to reach out to the community and ask for 1-2 citizens within the city of Garibaldi or Garibaldi Rural Fire District’s boundaries to join this committee and continue the path to success. It is the goal to consolidate Garibaldi Rural Fire District, City of Garibaldi Fire and Bay City Fire Department into one district by the end of 2022.
This committee will be tasked with public education, support and assisting with setting goals to accomplish this time frame. This commitment will require individuals to be proactively involved with their local fire department, community and committee meetings. If you are interested in joining this committee, please contact your local fire agency representative.
Garibaldi Rural Fire District, & City of Garibaldi Fire Department, Fire Chief Jay Marugg: (503) 322-3635
Bay City Fire Department, Fire Chief Darrel Griffith: (503) 377-0233
