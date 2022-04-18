At 12:20 p.m. on April 17, 2022 the Bay City Fire Department was paged that the Bay Ocean Boys Self Storage Units on Spruce street in Bay City were on fire.
Darrell Griffith, the Fire Chief at Bay City Fire said this was a 2nd alarm fire with responders coming from Tillamook Fire, Rockaway Fire, Garibaldi Fire and Bay City Fire. In addition Tillamook PUD, The Port of Garibaldi and Bay City Public Works also assisted with the incident. There were approximately 9 apparatus on scene and at least 25 firefighters.
Griffith said, “At 12:41 p.m. we switched from an offensive to a defensive strategy because at that time we had a partial collapse of the roof.”
According to responders, it took around 70 minutes to get the fire under control and the firefighters on the scene spent the next several hours extinguishing flames and hot spots.
Responders cleared the scene at 5:41 p.m. and remained at Station 41 until late in the evening last night.
Officials are currently working with the Oregon State Fire Marshal to investigate the incident and find out the cause.
“Because of the size of fire and amount of property loss we are taking this seriously and are doing all we can do to investigate and find out more information on what happened,” said Griffith.
The Headlight Herald attempted to contact the storage facility, Bay Ocean Boys Self Storage, all attempts lead to a voicemail recording with a message to their clients, “Don’t attempt to go to the scene, we know the main building total loss and we are still finding out more information, sorry.”
“This was a very big fire and we are glad there were no firefighters or members of the public injured," added Griffith.
