Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue (NBFR) responded to a call around 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Jetty Fishery in Rockaway Beach.
NBFR said there was just smoke from a new stove install. The smoke was confined to the stove. There was no damage to the house.
Rockaway Beach Fire Department was the first engine on scene. Garibaldi Fire & Rescue responded to the scene as well.
