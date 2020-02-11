Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) responded to a report of a house fire at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, with possible occupants still inside and smoke showing. Fire Chief Jim Oeder said NRFPD were updated that one person was still inside the house.
“First arriving units reported smoke showing and one person still inside the residence,” Oeder said. “Upon my arrival, the last occupant had gotten out. We had an active fire and smoke showing at this time.”
Oeder said the fire was contained to the living room with extensive smoke damage to the remainder of the house. The occupants of the house were checked by the medics and cleared of any injuries.
NRFPD was assisted by Tillamook Fire District, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook People’s Utility District.
During this time, NRFPD also had two medical calls and an assist in searching for a lost person in Pacific City, Oeder said. They had four engines, one rescue, two ambulances and three staff officers.
