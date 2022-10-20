Bay City experienced several unexpected financial windfalls in the month of September, the City Council learned at its monthly meeting last Tuesday evening.
The council also approved several large expenditures at the meeting. The largest was to pay the $388,000 in outstanding bills for the month of September. Also approved was $162,000 to pay for the drilling of a new water well for the city’s system.
The good financial news for the town started for the evening with announcements that two separate fundraising initiatives had raised over $1,000 to benefit the Bay City Fire Department.
The first was a contribution from the Bay City Booster Club, while the second came courtesy of a raffle held by the Fire Department. The prize in the raffle was a quilt won by the neighbors across the street from the firehouse.
City Manager Liane Welch announced the closing of the sale of a property in town that had sat vacant for more than five years. The property sold for just over $69,000, and after paying outstanding bills and removing an RV, more than $48,000 went into the city’s general fund.
Welch also told the meeting about a donation of $9,400 to the Fire Department by the Siletz Indian Tribe, earmarked for purchasing four new sets of turnout pants and jackets. Welch and Mayor David McCall both thanked the Siletz tribe for their generous contribution.
The prominence of the Fire Department at the meeting continued, fittingly as it was National Fire Prevention Week. The council approved a request to rename the Fire Training Hall after former Fire Chief Kenneth Hall.
It was also announced that the Bay City Booster Club was bringing back a program to install smoke detectors in local residences, with the help of volunteer firefighters. The initiative has been funded for $2,000, in equal parts by the boosters and from the city’s Emergency Management Department budget.
Welch also announced that the city’s proposed ordinance regulating short-term rental properties was currently under legal review. The council scheduled public comment on the proposed ordinance for next month’s board meeting on November 8.
