Bay City
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

Bay City experienced several unexpected financial windfalls in the month of September, the City Council learned at its monthly meeting last Tuesday evening.

The council also approved several large expenditures at the meeting. The largest was to pay the $388,000 in outstanding bills for the month of September. Also approved was $162,000 to pay for the drilling of a new water well for the city’s system.

