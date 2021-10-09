Manzanita will be on the big screen once again. The council approved during a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, a special event permit for Big Indie Somebody, Inc. to film a mobile scene in the town for an Amazon Studios film titled “Somebody I Used To Know.” The filming of the scene will take place in the afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 12, for 15-20 minutes.
City manager Leila Aman said the request is to film a movie scene from Hwy 101, down Laneda Avenue, up Ocean Road and back up Nehalem Road to Hwy 101. The film crew will not be stopping in Manzanita.
In the application for the special event permit, Roger Faires, assistant location manager for Big Indie Somebody, Inc., said the gist of the quick drive through Manzanita is to follow a family wedding party as they make their way to a hotel.
The picture bus caravan will consist of one picture bus with 15 extras on board, one camera vehicle, two or three support vans that will have director Dave Franco on board, possibly a van with some adjustment equipment, and possibly a law enforcement escort.
“We’re still exacting this picture car caravan,” Faires said. “I think it’s going to be a little simpler than I originally thought.”
Faires said they are looking at a 6-car caravan and would be filming while driving through the town. They are hoping for a law enforcement escort. Oregon State Police is short-staffed and Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is interested in filling a one to two car position. The City of Manzanita will also see if Manzanita Police Department has any off-duty officers to escort.
“We’re hoping to get this in one pass because after we’re done with that driving shot, then we got to hightail it up to Gearhart to do some more filming at a different location,” Faires said.
Mayor Mike Scott said the town has had film crews in Manzanita in the past and are a little gun shy. In a previous film shoot, Laneda Avenue was closed down. Hulu’s television series “Shrill” and Amazon’s “Staties” have filmed in Manzanita.
“I think if you’re going to drive straight to town and not stop, you could probably get away without any problems,” Scott said.
The filming caravan would stop at the 4-way stops in Manzanita, Faires said. Regardless of how other cars intersect, they will not be asking the public to wait for the crew.
“The idea is to go with the flow,” Faires said.
The crew will begin prepping at Arch Cape in the morning on Oct. 12 before driving through Manzanita. They will obey all traffic laws.
