Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run on Sunday, July 26, on Cape Kiwanda Drive near Ridge Road in Pacific City. At 3:29 p.m., an older 22 foot RV was southbound on Cape Kiwanda Drive at 10-15 mph, being driven by Matthew Gill Arnold Fischer, 40, of Sheridan, when, according to the initial investigation, he struck a pedestrian, from Beaverton, causing serious injuries. Fischer then struck three parked vehicles on the west side of the roadway and continued southbound without stopping at the scene of the collision.
The sheriff’s office said Fischer was contacted a little further south by responding units. Fischer displayed signs of impairment and admitted to driving but denied knowing that he had hit a pedestrian or any vehicles. Fischer also admitted having been drinking prior to driving.
The pedestrian had a serious leg injury and was flown by life flight from the scene to the valley for treatment at a trauma center.
Fischer submitted to standardized field sobriety tests and did poorly and was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. He later consented to a breath test and his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.
Fischer was lodged at the Tillamook County Jail for felony hit and run, vehicular assault, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, two counts of reckless endangering a person, reckless driving, and DUII. South County Towing removed the RV.
The investigation is ongoing. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District, Adventist Health Ambulance, life flight, and Tillamook 911.
(0) comments
